Celebrating the past, looking to the future

One might think that a National Day Parade (NDP) held in the year of Singapore's Bicentennial would focus more on celebrating the nation's past achievements.

But for the 27,000 spectators at the Padang yesterday, the parade was equally about Singapore's aspirations for the future.

It began with eight bicentennial floats of organisations that have grown with Singapore since the 19th century and honoured Merdeka Generation servicemen for their contributions.

Towards the end, the parade featured a futuristic lights and laser display, a giant lion prop, and clips of youth sharing their wishes for the country.

The finale of National Anthem and Pledge involved a cast ranging from veteran singers like Ramli Sarip to others as young as 11, which symbolised the passing of the torch from one generation to the next.

The NDP was a fitting lesson from the organisers, performers and crew on the importance of remembering our past so as to anchor ourselves for the future.

Lim Min Zhang