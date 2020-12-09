Celebrating the fighting spirit in children with cancer

President Halimah Yacob applauding six-year-old Asfa Horis while she performs a musical piece on the piano. Asfa, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was two, learnt to play the piano at the Young Heroes Cancer Care Centre by Ain Society. Her cancer has been in remission for the past 1½ years. Piano lessons are among the various activities organised by the centre to create a conducive environment for young cancer patients like Asfa. President Halimah yesterday visited the centre and learnt about the activities and programmes there.