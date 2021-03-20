Celebrating importance of water

Athletes from the Singapore Waterski and Wakeboard Federation performed yesterday at Bedok Reservoir to support the water cause.

The athletes - (from left) wakeboarder Sasha Christian and waterskiers Gwyneth and Zack Fong and Mark Leong - put on a short waterskiing demonstration as part of the events organised by PUB for Singapore World Water Day.

World Water Day is observed annually on March 22, a day designated by the United Nations to celebrate the importance of water.

PUB has brought together various partners to organise hundreds of events this year to promote the community movement.

City Turns Blue is a one of the key highlights of this year's events.

During the event, 43 prominent buildings and landmarks across Singapore - including the Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay and Singapore Sports Hub - will turn blue at night to commemorate World Water Day.