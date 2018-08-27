Celebrating diversity at youth summit

Lasalle College of the Arts student Claire Teo suffers from eye condition retinitis pigmentosa and the scope of her vision is limited to the size of a 10-cent coin.

But the 19-year-old's visual disability did not stop her from participating in a mass fan dance yesterday as part of a two-day youth summit, under Buddhist organisation Singapore Soka Association's youth division, to spread the message of peace and resilience.

The event was held at Our Tampines Hub and saw over 13,500 young people from various backgrounds, ethnic groups and faiths participating at the weekend.

The summit's theme was "choose hope - embracing diversity, empowering lives".

Miss Teo said taking part in the dance was challenging, but she was fortunate to have the support of friends and fellow participants.

To learn the dance steps, she had to rely on a friend who verbally described each move. "It took a lot of patience on her part, but my friend has been very supportive and fellow participants have been very encouraging," said Miss Teo, who practised for three months.

At these practice sessions, participants also took time to discuss their backgrounds and faiths to foster understanding among themselves.

"I see this summit as a gathering of people who want to fight for hope and peace. I want to contribute and say that I've chosen hope.

"I hope that whoever sees us dance will be encouraged and choose hope with us."

Speaking at the closing of the summit, Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Culture, Community and Youth, said: "We cannot take our racial and religious harmony for granted. This bears emphasising because our country's openness - through immigration and the influence of the Internet - contributes to an increasingly complex religious landscape."

She also said it was important to bridge understanding among ethnic and religious groups. "This will strengthen the foundation for trust and respect between diverse communities for us to face future challenges together as one people."

The summit included other mass performances as well as exhibitions featuring young people who have made a difference, such as Mr Abdul Hakeem Mohamed Yunos, 26, chairman of the Jamiyah Singapore Youth Group, which started the initiative Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace. The initiative aims to counter threats to peace and raise awareness about self-radicalism.

Mr Hakeem said: "We need to understand one another so we can co-exist and embrace diversity.

"We shouldn't be afraid to talk about things like radicalism. In fact, we should discuss it."

Since May, the Singapore Soka Association's youth division has been organising projects in the lead-up to the summit. These included interactive opportunities with the community and interfaith groups, as well as projects for the less privileged.