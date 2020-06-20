Celebrating dads: Doc who stays away from family to volunteer at dorms; father-son duos who help in Covid-19 fight

In the spirit of Father’s Day, The Straits Times celebrates the efforts of healthcare workers who have been great role models to their children, and the father-son duos who are exceptional in the nation’s fight against Covid-19.

Doc stayed away from family to volunteer at dorms



Dr Chen Yongsheng now volunteers at Westlite Toh Guan and Toh Guan dorms three times a week, manning the medical posts there. PHOTO: NG TENG FONG GENERAL HOSPITAL



For two months, he lived apart from his family to avoid infecting them so that he could volunteer at the migrant worker dormitories during the Covid-19 outbreak.

To many, this may seem like the act of an unsung hero, but to Dr Chen Yongsheng, he was merely responding to his call of duty as a doctor.

With a team of around 15 to 20 medical staff, Dr Chen has been manning medical posts at the dorms since April 23 to ensure that ample healthcare is provided to migrant workers staying there.

Father-son duo look out for patients, each other



Patient relations associate Sa'adon Tunot and his radiographer son Syaiful Sa'adon share a close relationship both at home and at work at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (above). PHOTO: COURTESY OF SA'ADON TUNOT, SYAIFUL SA'ADON



Mr Syaiful Sa'adon is a radiographer. Mr Sa'adon Tunot is a patient relations associate, managing visitor flow at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital's emergency department.

The father-and-son duo have been working together for four years now.

Having always shared a close relationship both at home and at work, their bond is now stronger than ever as they find themselves at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

Son inspires dad to start mask donation drive



Dentist Tan Peng Hui, who rallied those in the dental industry to donate masks to nursing homes, with his son Caleb, a medical student who volunteered his help in the Covid-19 fight. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TAN PENG HUI



Close to 15,000 surgical masks will be donated by dentists to various nursing homes in Singapore by the end of the month.

The donation drive, known as Dentists No Masks, has the support of over 150 dentists and aims to help shield the elderly against Covid-19.

It was organised by Dr Tan Peng Hui, 55, after he realised that many dentists used fewer surgical masks during the circuit breaker period, as they provided only emergency treatment.

