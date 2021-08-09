Festivals in 2021 Celebrating our diversity

Celebrating Buddha's life and enlightenment

Devotees performing the bathing of Prince Siddhartha rite, in which a statue of Buddha as a baby is bathed in perfumed water, symbolising the purification of unwholesome deeds at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in 2017. Practices on Vesak Day also include having vegetarian meals. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
May 26: Vesak Day 

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment (nirvana) and death (parinirvana) of Siddhartha Gautama, also known as Shakyamuni (Sakyamuni) Buddha. The day falls on the full moon of the fourth lunar month.

Buddhists believe Vesak Day is an opportune time to practise self-reflection and perform acts of service to others - by engaging in deeds aligned with the Dharma (Buddhist teachings), rooted in Buddhist values such as compassion, kindness and mindfulness.

Practices include the recollection or recitation of Buddhist texts; leading a day of mindfulness through meditation; having vegetarian meals; and "bathing" a Buddha statue. These acts of generosity observed by Buddhist temples are also known as dana.

Mahayana Buddhist temples in Singapore, such as Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road, practise the "three-step, one-bow" ritual on Vesak Day.

Devotees prostrate themselves at every third step, to cultivate humility, self-reflection and gratitude, as a means to purify their minds towards happiness.

The Burmese Buddhist Temple in Balestier and Sri Lankaramaya Temple in St Michael's Road perform a ritual of cooking a pot of rice in milk (kheer) on Vesak Day. This is reminiscent of the bowl of rice-milk that the Buddha had accepted from a laywoman before he attained enlightenment soon after.

