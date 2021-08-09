Celebrating birth of the Khalsa

April 13: Vesakhi

Vesakhi, celebrated in April, marks the anniversary of the birth of the Khalsa. Literally meaning "pure", Khalsa refers collectively to all Sikhs who have received Amrit (ambrosial nectar) through the Amrit Sanchar (initiation) ceremony.

Amrit was first prepared in 1699 by the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, to baptise the initial batch of the Khalsa.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji first prepared Amrit by stirring sugar crystals into water while reciting Sikh scriptures. Historically, Vesakhi coincided with the harvest festival in Punjab, giving the day a cultural connotation.

The birth of the Khalsa gave Vesakhi a religious and spiritual significance, which is the predominant reason behind the celebration today.

Gurdwaras (Sikh temples) around the world have since held Amrit Sanchar ceremonies during Vesakhi to initiate more Sikhs into the Khalsa.