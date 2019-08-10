Celebrate SPH's 35th anniversary with 35 deals

To celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday, SPH subscribers can also enjoy 54 per cent off Philips OLED 55" and 65" 8 series TV sets. The discount is available till the end of the month. PHOTO: PHILIPS
To celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday, SPH subscribers can also enjoy 54 per cent off Philips OLED 55" and 65" 8 series TV sets. The discount is available till the end of the month. PHOTO: PHILIPS
Published
53 min ago

To celebrate SPH's 35th anniversary, SPH Rewards is offering direct subscribers 35 deals at $35, available till Aug 31 and while stocks last. This is a collaboration between SPH, Philips and Qoo10.

The $35 items range from personal care to household products.

To see what is available, visit http://readsph.com.sg/35anniversary, and do the following: Step 1: Pick your favourite products Step 2: Click on the SPH shop coupon Step 3: Key in the password which can be found in the SPH Rewards app Step 4: Add items to cart and apply coupon

Every subscriber can buy one of each product. In addition, because it is Singapore's 54th birthday, subscribers can also buy 55" and 65" Philips TV sets at 54 per cent discount till the end of the month.

The 55OLED803 Philips 55" OLED 8 series Razor Slim 4K UHD Android TV is now at $2,299 (original price $4,999), while the 65OLED803 Philips 65" OLED 8 series Razor Slim 4K UHD Android TV is at $3,699 (originally $7,999).

Both come with one-time delivery and wall mounting installation with a basic standard fixed bracket.

To buy the TV, visit http:// readsph.com.sg/philipstv

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2019, with the headline 'Celebrate SPH's 35th anniversary with 35 deals'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content