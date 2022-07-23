Celebrate Singapore's birthday with the Singalicious Buffet

The Orchard Cafe at The Orchard Hotel launched a new buffet style filled with all-time favourites in honour of Singapore's 57th birthday.

Subscribers can enjoy unlimited servings of iconic local spreads at The Orchard Cafe's Singalicious Buffet from August 1 to 31.

The Singalicious buffet showcases dishes from local creations to chef-curated cuisines such as nasi lemak maki, chilli crab with fried mantou, ayam buah keluak, lobster roti john and masala crab.

The buffet houses a charcoal grill station with a selection of meats and seafood such as satay, chicken wings and sambal stingray.

Diners can end their culinary feast with a lavish spread of desserts with dishes like ice kachang, ondeh ondeh, pandan cake and chendol.

The buffet lunch is $68 and dinner $88 on weekdays.

From Fridays to Sundays, the buffet lunch is $78 and dinner is $98, and during public holidays it is $98 for lunch and dinner.

The Orchard Cafe is giving diners a special discount of 57 per cent off every second dinner.

All SPH subscribers get a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

To get your glass of wine, quote SPH Rewards when you make your reservations.

You can do that by calling 6739-6565, sending an e-mail to orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com, or online via www.orchardhotel.com.sg.

Terms and conditions apply.