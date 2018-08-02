Celebrate National Day with Vanda - the 'miracle baby' zebra shark

A "miracle baby" zebra shark will celebrate its second birthday next Thursday, when Singapore celebrates its 53rd National Day. Out of nine zebra shark eggs that were picked up and incubated by S.E.A. Aquarium, this was the only one that survived. Al
ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN
Published
1 hour ago

A "miracle baby" zebra shark will celebrate its second birthday next Thursday, when Singapore celebrates its 53rd National Day. Out of nine zebra shark eggs that were picked up and incubated by S.E.A. Aquarium, this was the only one that survived. Also, aquarists believe that the shark, Vanda, was hatched asexually - without a male parent - through a natural process called parthenogenesis. Experts say the female's ability to produce offspring from an unfertilised egg is an invaluable survival mechanism in the absence of a suitable mate. Zebra sharks are also an endangered species. Visitors can celebrate Vanda's birthday from Aug 9 to 12. There will be a talk on sharks at 3.30pm and an underwater flag "dive-past" - as opposed to a "fly-past" - at 3.45pm.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2018, with the headline 'Celebrate National Day with Vanda - the 'miracle baby' zebra shark'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
7 dishes to satisfy your cheese craving