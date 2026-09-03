Celebrate Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s birthdays with ice cakes, giant panda immersive exhibition

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SINGAPORE – Fans of giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia can join them in celebrating their birthdays for what could be the last time this September, as the end of the pair’s stay in Singapore draws near.

In a statement on Sept 3, the Mandai Wildlife Group also announced a series of panda-themed activities at River Wonders until Sept 14, including an immersive exhibition.

Visitors can catch Jia Jia digging into ice cakes and treat-filled enrichments on Sept 5 at 12pm at the attraction’s climate-controlled Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest.

The female panda turned 18 on Sept 3.

A similar celebration will be held for male panda Kai Kai, who turns 19 on Sept 14, at the same time on Sept 13.

Prepared by the pandas’ care team, the birthday enrichments are designed to encourage the animals’ natural foraging behaviour while keeping them mentally and physically engaged, Mandai said.

Kai Kai and Jia Jia are s et to return to China in 2027, after an extension on their 1 0-year loan period in 2022 . The pandas arrived in Singapore in 2012.

Singapore has been working with China since 1994 on the research and conservation of giant pandas.

As part of the celebrations, there will also be an immersive experience from Sept 4 to 14, where visitors can dive into the world of giant pandas at three different zones.

This will be the first time the Panda Planet Immersive Experience will be available to fans outside China.

The Giant Panda Science Zone will offer visitors a chance to learn about the evolution, behaviours and unique adaptions of these bears.

Those who want to experience a panda’s natural ecosystem through virtual reality can head to the Panda Planet Immersive Experience: MR Experience Zone.

Meanwhile, fun facts about Kai Kai and Jia Jia will be featured in the Birthday Zone, along with a special update on Le Le, Singapore’s first and only locally born giant panda club.

Le Le was returned to China in January 2024.

Across the three zones, fans can put their knowledge of the bears to the test with science trivia challenges or snap photos at designated points for a chance to redeem exclusive merchandise.

The experience will be hosted outside the attraction’s Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest from Sept 4 to 14.

Entry to the exhibition will be included in all admission tickets to River Wonders. Tickets are available on the Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s website or at the park.

Every ticket comes with a $5 retail voucher and a $5 F&B voucher, which can be redeemed with a minimum spend of $20 at shops and dining outlets across all parks.