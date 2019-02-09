Celebrate food, wine at Asian Masters

Asian Masters returns for its seventh edition from March 1.

This year-long celebration of good food and wine will have four major events: The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao Best Asian Restaurant Awards, Gastronomic Treasures, Feast Asia and Mixology Asia.

Participating restaurants include one-Michelin-starred restaurants The Song of India and Summer Pavilion, and other acclaimed restaurants such as Hashida Sushi and Violet Oon Singapore. Private chefs will also get the spotlight, such as celebrity make-up artist Tinoq; and Aziza Ali, who pioneered Malay fine-dining in Singapore.

Citibank card members get a 20 per cent discount off all Asian Masters events and Mixology Asia cocktail promotions.

They will also get 15 per cent off a la carte food bills at all Feast Asia participating restaurants.

Reservations for Asian Masters events can be made via www.asianmasters.com.sg or 6319-4038.

As part of the launch of the festivities, readers of The Straits Times will get a chance to meet revered ST food critic Wong Ah Yoke on March 2, as he hosts a cooking demonstration by chef Selamat Susanto from Fat Chap restaurant.

Chef Selamat will be teaching participants two dishes: oven-baked barramundi and the dessert Klapertart. The demonstration will be held at ToTT @ Century Square at 10am.

There are 30 pairs of tickets to be won.

How to win the giveaway: