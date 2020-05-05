Celebrate 20,000 days of S'pore's independence while at home

To commemorate 20,000 days since Singapore's independence on May 12 and to encourage people to stay home, Geylang Serai Community Club has launched a #SG20K initiative, the People's Association (PA) said on its Facebook page last Friday.

The initiative encourages people to take a photo of themselves in red or white with the Singapore flag and upload the photo to their Instagram account with the #SG20K hashtag.

PA said this initiative is in line with the #SGUnited movement, for people to show unity and resilience.

Professor Fatimah Lateef, MP for Marine Parade GRC, said: "I know that we are amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and all of us are staying home. This is a time for us to reflect together on how far we have come as a nation, how we have stood up for Singapore, and how we would continue together to progress into the future."

Prof Fatimah, who is also adviser to Marine Parade GRC grassroots organisations, added: "So, on the 12th of May, let me call for all of you to remember as you stay home, to put on your red or white gear and celebrate together in spirit. We are always together, #SGUnited."

The community club's Facebook page has updates and information on this initiative. Information can also be found on Prof Fatimah's Facebook page.

This is among several #SGUnited initiatives that have been launched since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, such as clapping for front-line workers.

Clap For #SGUnited encourages people to clap at 8pm every Monday at their windows, doors or balconies to show their appreciation for these workers.

Other initiatives have included an islandwide singalong to the well-known tune Home, which took place on April 25. This initiative saw thousands of people joining in while waving torches at their windows and balconies, in an effort to thank front-line and migrant workers.