Celeb gym chain Barry's coming to Singapore

Barry's Bootcamp, a popular workout chain from the United States boasting A-list celebrities as members, will open here in May, making Singapore its first location in Asia. It will set up shop at 18 Robinson Road in the redeveloped Robinson Tower in Raffles Place, said Barry's global chief executive Joey Gonzalez.

The chain prides itself on offering "the best workout in the world" that is meant to push you to your limit. Its hour-long workout session - 30 minutes of cardio training and 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training - has been called hardcore, brutal and a shock to the body.

Fans reportedly include celebrities Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, as well as David and Victoria Beckham.

Workouts at Barry's are done in a nightclub-like setting in the so-called Red Room, with mood lighting and nightclub music.

At the Singapore studio, the Red Room will have 21 treadmills and 27 benches, said Mr Gonzalez. The studio will also have luxury male and female changing room facilities, as well as a fully equipped Fuel Bar.

"Our high-intensity interval training is results-driven - pushing clients to their physical and mental limits - and efficient," said Mr Gonzalez, whoconducts sessions on Saturdays in Los Angeles. "A class incinerates fat, burns up to 1,000 calories, releases stress and boosts your resting metabolism even after class is over."

Prices in Singapore will be between $23 and $46 a class, depending on the package or membership type.

Founded in 1998 in Los Angeles by fitness trainer Barry Jay, Barry's Bootcamp now has 55 studios worldwide, including in Los Angeles, New York, Milan, London, Sydney and Dubai. It opened in Australia last year.

Barry's Singapore is owned by Australia-based Fitness and Lifestyle Group, which owns other brands like Fitness First Australia and Zap Fitness.

In Singapore, the closest type of workout to Barry's Bootcamp's is the one from Orangetheory Fitness, also from the US.

"They have similar workouts where you rotate around different exercises involving different pieces of equipment," said a fitness studio owner who has tried both workouts. "It's like taking a traditional circuit-training workout and packaging it in a modern way with the loud music and the hyped-up instructors."