CCs, RCs to close except for essential services; hotline for emotional support

Community centres and clubs (CCs) and residents' committee (RC) centres will be closed for four weeks from tomorrow to meet the Government's elevated safe distancing measures, the People's Association (PA) said yesterday.

PA added that while food stalls at CCs will continue to open for takeaways, CCs and RCs will be closed until May 4, except for selected and essential services.

These are applications for the Temporary Relief Fund and for financial assistance schemes as well as reset of SingPass at CCs; and collection of reusable masks at both CCs and RCs.

Meanwhile, a new helpline is being set up by the Government to help anyone facing stress or anxiety due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Care hotline will offer emotional support to any individual who needs it during this "difficult and unprecedented" time when lives have been disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

The psychological well-being and resilience of Singaporeans at this time of crisis is something the Government is watching over carefully, especially among the more vulnerable in the community, said Mr Lee. This is why the Government will do more to offer help to those who are anxious about the situation and need someone to talk to, he added.

The hotline complements the financial support schemes offered by his ministry, such as income relief of $500 for those who have lost their jobs or suffered significant income loss because of the virus, said Mr Lee.

Those facing stress - such as over finances, or marital and family tensions - can call the hotline, where trained officers can link them up with social service agencies and specialised services, he said.

It also complements existing phone and online counselling services run by social service agencies such as Samaritans of Singapore, Silver Ribbon Singapore and Fei Yue.

More details on the National Care hotline will be shared soon, he said.

''Avoid social gatherings beyond your immediate family. If all of us can do this, we will succeed in overcoming the virus.'' PROFESSOR TAN CHORH CHUAN, chief health scientist at the Ministry of Health.

With the new hotline, the Government is also seeking professionals such as psychologists and counsellors to provide their support. Those who would like to register their interest can do so at go.gov.sg/nch

"At a time of crisis, we must stand together," said Mr Lee. "Let's look out for each other's well-being, and offer a helping hand and listening ear to our fellow Singaporeans."

Lim Yan Liang