CCs, RCs suspend classes attended by confirmed cases

As Singapore's list of confirmed coronavirus cases grows longer, all activities and classes at community clubs (CCs) and residents' committees (RCs) that were attended by those infected will be suspended for the next two weeks.

The decision was taken after it emerged that several cases in the cluster at Safra Jurong were involved in singing activities and classes conducted by the People's Association (PA) at various CCs and RCs.

Four of the eight new cases confirmed here yesterday were part of this cluster, which involved a private dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant in Safra Jurong.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 138, of which 21 are part of the Safra Jurong cluster.

Touching on the 14-day suspension of classes and activities attended by any of the confirmed cases at CCs and RCs, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said: "These are mostly singing classes, but include a small number of other activities like line dancing and qigong."

There will also be a 14-day suspension of all PA-organised singing classes at the affected CCs and RCs.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, said in a Facebook post yesterday that one of the new confirmed cases was an active member in his district.

"One of the Covid-19 cases announced this evening regularly took part in group activities at Teck Ghee Residents' Committee Zone J," said PM Lee.

He said MOH is conducting contact tracing and "needs to talk to all the members of this group in Zone J", and urged people to cooperate and share information fully if approached.

Mr Yee Chia Hsing, the MP for Nanyang ward in Chua Chu Kang GRC, told The Sunday Times that singing classes have been suspended for two weeks for the safety of participants after a course trainer who teaches karaoke at multiple PA premises was among those affected in the Safra Jurong cluster.

"We have also informed the course participants to monitor their health condition and visit a doctor if unwell," he said, adding that an external cleaning contractor has been engaged to disinfect the affected premises.

A PA spokesman said the organisation was informed yesterday about the development and began the two-week suspension at 5pm.

"All other classes and activities will continue as planned," the spokesman said.

Other participants from the suspended courses have already been informed and were advised to monitor their health and see a doctor if they are unwell.

The PA is also taking immediate action to thoroughly clean and disinfect the affected rooms, along with other possible areas which might have been visited by the affected individuals, according to National Environment Agency guidelines.

"We are working with MOH on contact tracing. PA is taking the necessary measures to ensure the continued safety of staff and our residents. Our premises remain open for activities," said the spokesman.