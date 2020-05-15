CCA instructors can opt to get paid early, extend contracts

Instructors and coaches who have had their income disrupted by the suspension of co-curricular activities (CCAs) can opt to get paid ahead of work done, as schools look at alternative ways to hold such classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, part of a new contract announced yesterday, is to ease the economic pain of instructors, who are usually paid on completion of their work instead of a fixed monthly salary.

Some were already eligible for government help under this year's Budget measures, which, for instance, hand out $9,000 in cash over nine months to the self-employed.

But the latest option, negotiated between the Ministry of Education (MOE) and NTUC National Instructors and Coaches Association, promises further support as the school holidays draw to an end on June 1.

It is not yet determined whether and how CCAs will resume. The ministry said schools will gradually explore alternative ways of conducting these activities, such as using e-modes or class-based approaches "when the situation allows for it".

This will allow instructors to get paid for their work.

Under the new contract, instructors and coaches can extend their contracts by up to a year, but no later than December next year. This assures them of work and income beyond this year and gives them more time to fulfil their existing contracts.

CCA instructors who opt for early payment will receive 40 per cent of their annual contract value, capped at $3,000 per instructor per contract. They will be paid in two tranches - next month and in November.

Non-CCA instructors will get a single payment next month as their contracts are typically shorter or on a more ad hoc basis, MOE said.

Mr Tohari Paijan, 62, who coaches Angsana Primary School's football team, said the option is welcome news in these uncertain times.

"With no sports action, many school coaches are deprived of income. Some are heavily reliant on coaching for their livelihood, so every bit counts," he said.

Other instructors have been preparing e-lessons during the school holidays, to keep up with the changed circumstances.

Mr Yong Chee Foon, president of the Choral Directors' Association, said the group has been organising sessions for choir conductors in Singapore so that those with more experience conducting lessons on Zoom can share their knowledge. There are 70 to 80 such conductors here.

Conducting classes online has its limitations, he said. For instance, the choir cannot sing together on Zoom, which limits the number of people who can speak at any one time. Lag time also makes it difficult to be in sync, but there are ways to work around such issues, he added.

"Students can record themselves singing, based on their comfort level, and send them to instructors for feedback. It is also possible to feed recordings into software so different voices in the choir are harmonised," he said.

"The new contract reassures me that I'll still have a job next year," said the 46-year-old, who is a choir instructor at five secondary schools and a junior college.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung wrote on his Facebook page yesterday that his ministry will "encourage schools to find ways to engage the coaches and instructors, when school is scheduled to open in June, after the circuit breaker period".

Companies and instructors should hear from schools starting on May 25, or may contact MOE on its website after May 25.

• Additional reporting by David Lee