Causeway Link's VTL bus tickets for Jan 21-31 sold out

All available vaccinated travel lane (VTL) bus tickets from Singapore to Johor Baru sold by bus operator Causeway Link for next month have been snapped up, as Malaysians here rush to secure tickets to go home before Chinese New Year.

The Government's announcement on Wednesday that bus ticket sales will be suspended until Jan 20, following concerns about the Omicron variant, left those who had yet to confirm their travel plans just about 10 days to get home before Feb 1, the first day of Chinese New Year.

The scramble for tickets led to Causeway Link, one of two bus operators plying the route, selling out within hours tickets from Singapore to Malaysia for between Jan 21 and Jan 31.

A Causeway Link spokesman told The Straits Times there are still tickets from Johor Baru to Singapore available for the same period.

It had started selling the tickets before Wednesday's announcement, but inquiries and bookings surged after that.

In addition to the suspension of ticket sales for buses until Jan 20, the quota for land VTL tickets has been halved.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday that this translates to 48 buses each day - 24 each way - down from a total of 100 buses that are now running.

Causeway Link said it had sold some land VTL bus tickets for travel after Jan 21 based on the earlier quota before the announcement, and that the number of ticket holders on some days after Jan 21 now exceeds the new reduced capacity.

ST reported on Wednesday that these will still be honoured.

The other bus operator, Transtar Travel, told ST that it is taking a more phased approach by selling tickets for just one day every day, beginning with tickets for Jan 21 on Wednesday.

The Singapore-Johor Baru route sold out within an hour of sales opening at 8am, a spokesman said, although there are still tickets available for Johor Baru to Singapore.

Mr Koh Ying Jia, a Malaysian who is working in Singapore, said he has not been able to book a ticket home for Chinese New Year.

He keeps a tab on his Internet browser open for Transtar Travel bus tickets, but they have been really difficult to get.

"I haven't seen my mum since Malaysia locked down last year. She keeps asking me when I can get home, and it is very sad because I have no answer," said the 24-year-old, who is helping out with his family business here in the trading and engineering of forklifts.

"I just hope everything goes well after Jan 20. I am really missing home these days."

Ms Chin Pei Chen, 23, a Malaysian interior designer who was planning to come to Singapore for work via the VTL scheme next month, said she is now very confused about her travel arrangements. "The human resources unit said they will let me know again later this month about quarantine measures."

Singaporean Nai Ze Song, who is working in Johor Baru, said he might pass on returning to Singapore for Chinese New Year if he is unable to get a return ticket back.

The 26-year-old added: "I already bought my ticket back to Singapore but won't use it if I can't come back for work. I am kind of okay with staying here but will be a bit sad. I mean, work is work."