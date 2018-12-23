Causes Week 2018: Angels in homes and hospitals

Hairstylists give free haircuts to elderly patients in a hospital, a band plays for residents of nursing homes, while needy seniors will get new pillows from a social service organisation.

Volunteers let their hair down for patients

Professional hairstylist Doreen Liew is no stranger to demands for the trendiest hairdos in her day-to-day work but, once a month, she finds it equally satisfying giving patients at Bright Vision Hospital (BVH) basic haircuts.

The 50-year-old, who works freelance at a hair salon in Raffles Place, has been volunteering at the hospital since March. She is one of a pool of 30 volunteers who provide grooming services for patients at Singapore's first public community hospital.

Ms Liew said: "During a haircut, some patients will tell me stories of their younger days. How they loved to dress up, go to discos, or go shopping for clothes. I feel like their whole being comes alive when they're sharing these memories."

Contribute towards new pillows for the elderly

Former road sweeper Tan Lye Heng, 83, has two pillows. Both have become flat over time so he stacks them up when he sleeps. Despite doing so, he still gets neck pain and some sleepless nights.

As he is unable to control his mouth muscles, he salivates on the pillows, which have become smelly.

Mr Tan has had the first pillow for years and the second one was given to him by social service organisation Bethesda Care Services (BCS) two years ago.

Band strikes a chord with nursing home folk

Upon hearing the tunes that the Play For Good band had struck up, an elderly nursing home resident stood up, handed his walking cane to a nurse, and started dancing.

"It was most impressive, he looked about 80 years old," recalled design director Jeremy Sun, 53, the band's founder.

The band has come across many similar heartwarming moments during their free concerts in nursing homes, said Mr Sun.

