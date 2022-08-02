Malaysian woman found in Pasir Ris river

Cause of death uncertain, says coroner

Updated
Published
5 min ago

The cause of death of a Malaysian woman who went missing on Jan 16, and whose body was later found in a river in Pasir Ris, is uncertain, a coroner's court heard.

Ms Khoo Yee Joo, 22, was found dead in Sungei Api Api on Jan 18.

In an inquiry into her death yesterday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda recorded an open verdict. He said: "Circumstances would suggest suicidal ideation but, in this case, other reasons for her death cannot be conclusively excluded."

Noting that the body was found among mangrove forests, the coroner said the autopsy report did not find any external injuries on Ms Khoo. He added that Investigation Officer (IO) Ling Junxian had said that there was no indication of foul play as a cause of death.

Sergeant Ling told the court that the police were alerted at around 7.20pm on Jan 18 to Ms Khoo's body being found.

She was seen by several witnesses before she went missing on Jan 16. The IO said that a relative and a friend of Ms Khoo both commented that throughout her stay in Singapore, she had been depressed, was under stress at work and had suicidal thoughts.

Another witness said that on Jan 16, she had asked about the depth of the water in Sungei Api Api.

Ms Khoo purportedly told the witness - believed to be the last person to have seen her - that she was not sure if they would meet again in the future, said the IO.

She was seen on security footage walking to Pasir Ris Park alone at 6.45pm on Jan 16 in the same outfit she wore when her body was found.

The Health Sciences Authority reported that the cause of death was uncertain, said the IO.

Ms Khoo, who was from Kedah, worked as an assistant teacher in a tuition centre, reported Chinese-language paper Lianhe Zaobao.

Ms Khoo went missing after she got off work in Chai Chee on Jan 16.

Her aunt Huang Yanying tried to search for her and made a missing person report to the police at 2am on Jan 17.

At around 7.30pm the next day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at Sungei Api Api. Its officers retrieved the body from the river.

Ms Khoo's sister, Ms Khoo Zhi Shuang, 23, later wrote in an Instagram post that her sibling had sent a "distress signal" and "chose to end her pain in her own way".

Ms Khoo Zhi Shuang also told The Straits Times that her sister was a warm person, who was always "giving her best to others".

HELPLINES

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am to 8pm)

IMH Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444/1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788, www.tinklefriend.sg

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1, www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2022, with the headline Cause of death uncertain, says coroner. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top