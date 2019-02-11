Caught red-handed taking hundreds of hongbao at temple

Volunteers at a Taoist temple in Choa Chu Kang were left flabbergasted on the first day of Chinese New Year.
The entire tray of "good luck" red packets they had prepared - about 500 in total - were gone, highlighting the dilemma that Taoist temples here have in maintaining such popular traditions while at the same time preventing abuse.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?