Above: At Nine Dragon Palace Temple in the Choa Chu Kang Combined Temple, "good luck" red packets are laid out for visitors. Top: Last Tuesday, a woman was seen on CCTV footage helping herself to hundreds of red packets. Some temples have enlisted vo
Above: At Nine Dragon Palace Temple in the Choa Chu Kang Combined Temple, "good luck" red packets are laid out for visitors. PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Volunteers at a Taoist temple in Choa Chu Kang were left flabbergasted on the first day of Chinese New Year.

The entire tray of "good luck" red packets they had prepared - about 500 in total - were gone, highlighting the dilemma that Taoist temples here have in maintaining such popular traditions while at the same time preventing abuse.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 11, 2019, with the headline 'Caught red-handed taking hundreds of hongbao at temple'. Print Edition | Subscribe
