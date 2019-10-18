Catering firm with infestations fined

A catering firm was fined $5,000 on Wednesday after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found several lapses at its premises, including cockroach and housefly infestations, during a routine inspection in June.

AG (Global) Events Catering also had its licence suspended for 27 days from June 20 to July 16, with the suspension lifted after the agency ascertained that it had fixed its lapses and taken measures to improve its premises' cleanliness.

SFA also cited five other violations by AG (Global) Events Catering related to the improper storage of food and the poor maintenance of its premises.

When SFA inspected the caterer on June 19, it found that the firm had stored uncovered raw ingredients on the floor and allowed cooked food to be contaminated by condensed water dripping from the premises' unclean ceiling. Structural damage, such as cracks, on its floor and wall tiles and a water leak from its chiller system also violated food safety rules.

SFA said it will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Those found guilty of violating food hygiene and safety rules can be fined up to $5,000, with the fine increasing by $100 every day if the operator continues to violate safe practices after its conviction.

SFA said members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments should provide feedback online (http://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or call 6805-2871.

Clement Yong