Catch the Little India Deepavali light-up on a trishaw this year

SINGAPORE - The Deepavali festivities this year includes a trishaw ride for visitors to experience the sights and sounds of Little India while admiring the Deepavali light-up.

Every Friday till Nov 13, trishaws will make the round-trip journey from the Indian Heritage Centre in Campbell Lane, and pass landmarks such as the Abdul Gafoor Mosque in Dunlop Street and the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in Serangoon Road.

The trishaw rides, which started on Oct 16, are specially commissioned by the centre. They are available from 6pm to 7.45pm, with each ride lasting 15 minutes and limited to two passengers per trishaw.

The Indian Heritage Centre said on Friday (Oct 23) that besides on-site activities to mark Deepavali, it will also have digital offerings to explore the ways that the festival of light is observed in Singapore.

Videos celebrating various aspects of the festival, such as fashion, craft and music, will be uploaded on the centre's Facebook page over the next few weeks.

Tickets for the trishaw ride go on sale on Mondays and bookings can be made here.

Safe distancing measures are adhered to and those riding the trishaws must keep their face masks on throughout the journey.