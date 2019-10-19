Catch special screening of latest Terminator flick

The highly anticipated blockbuster Terminator: Dark Fate opens in Singapore on Oct 24, and 100 direct subscribers stand to win a pair of invites to watch the movie at a special screening.

The screening will take place on Oct 31 at The Cathay in Handy Road.

The movie sees the return of Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (as T-800) to their iconic roles in the Terminator series. It also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta.

Terminator: Dark Fate takes place 27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

A new, modified liquid metal Terminator (Luna) is sent from the future by Skynet to terminate Dani Ramos (Reyes), who is protected by a hybrid cyborg human (Davis).

Sarah Connor, the mother of John Connor - the future leader of the Human Resistance in the war against Skynet - comes to their aid, along with the original Terminator.

To win a pair of tickets to the special screening, look for the giveaway in the Rewards section of the SPH Rewards App and click on the "join" button to answer a simple question.

The contest ends on Tuesday.