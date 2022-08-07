Catch past NDP images on outdoor screens islandwide

In 1967, during Singapore's second National Day Parade, a contingent of troops sat astride horses, which trotted to the beat in front of a crowd of spectators at the Padang.

In 1985, a contingent carried a model of an MRT train atop their shoulders, two years before the transit system began operations.

These snapshots, among 200 of past parades, are currently on display throughout the island on more than 7,000 outdoor screens.

The screens are in popular shopping malls, such as 313@Somerset, Jem and VivoCity, as well as various FairPrice outlets.

The images can also be viewed at 92 MRT stations across the Circle, East-West and North-South lines.

The 200 photos from SPH Media Trust's archives date back to 1966 - the first time the National Day Parade was held. They were taken by SPH Media photojournalists from The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Shin Min Daily News, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

Mr Ignatius Low, editor-in-chief of SPH Media's Lifestyle and Entertainment Media Group, said: "Through this exhibition which will reach our readers while they are shopping or travelling, we hope to remind Singaporeans of the strength of our national spirit."

The exhibition will end on Aug 18. A video collage that compiles some of the photos can be viewed online at fb.watch/eJxCbHx-Il/

During this year's parade on Aug 9, the public can also catch the live telecast at selected SPH Media outdoor screens at One Raffles Place, HDB Hub in Toa Payoh and Bedok Town Square.

From Aug 12 to Aug 18, all the outdoor screens will showcase highlights from this year's parade at the Marina Bay floating platform.

Aqil Hamzah