Cat rescued from 10th storey HDB ledge after flat fire in Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE - A cat found itself trapped on a ledge of an HDB block after a fire broke out in a unit there on Friday afternoon (Nov 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that at about 3.05pm, it was alerted to a fire at Blk 106 Bedok Reservoir Road.

It involved contents of a storage area in a unit on the 10th storey.

SCDF extinguished the blaze using one water jet.

It said about 40 people from nearby units self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

One person suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh posted about the fire on Facebook with a picture of the cat on the ledge.

It happened in Eunos Vista Estate, in Bedok Reservoir Road, which comes under Aljunied GRC which is held by the Workers' Party.

Mr Singh thanked the SCDF and police who managed the incident, and highlighted the plight of the cat.

A resident posted on Facebook at 6.20pm videos of the cat being rescued.

The post by Hana Amin Yunn included videos showing a man standing by a window and using a large net to scoop the cat to safety as people cheered and clapped.

Mr Singh said: "I understand an alert next-door neighbour raised the alarm before the fire grew too large, probably averting a block evacuation and more damage.

"As with each fire incident, this is another reminder to be familiar with fire safety guidelines."