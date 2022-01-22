ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Two special edition whiskies to ring in the Tiger year

One Cellar is a virtual cellar where you can find a curated, diverse portfolio of quality wines, craft spirits and artisanal sakes. The plus – it can offer drinks recommendations tailored to your taste profile and preferences.

You can also increase your knowledge of your favourite tipple by checking out the site, which offers reviews and articles featuring different production regions, personalities and techniques.

The site is now offering a 10 per cent discount on special edition whiskies.

The Scallywag 100 per cent Sherry Cask Matured Year of the Tiger Edition ($145; usually priced at $161) has been matured exclusively in Spanish sherry casks.

It is one of only 3,188 bottles exclusively for Asia.

It features blackberries, treacle and fresh ginger and is packaged in a premium gift tube featuring the fox terrier dressed as a tiger.

The Wolfburn Year of Tiger Edition Single Malt ($179; usually priced at $199) comes with two free Wolfburn Glencairn whisky glasses.

This lightly peated dram starts with a hint of smoke with a palate of florals and dried fruit and ends with honey sweetness.

To order, visit onecellar.com and use the promo code CNY2022 at the checkout to enjoy 10 per cent off these two selections.

First-time customers of One Cellar can also use the promo code NEWOC10 to enjoy $10 off for other bottles. This promo code is valid until Feb 15.

Cashback offer for diners at dessert restaurant

Dessert restaurant House On The Moon has new set Haute.Dessert.Dining menus, each featuring the restaurant's conceptual creations.

The Eclipse ($38 per person) has five courses, and Full Moon ($68 per person) has seven courses.

The highlights of both menus are Shallot Curd, Cauliflower Couscous and Spiced Semolina Dumpling.

SPH subscribers get a special treat: A 25 per cent rebate from Jan 29 to end-February. The cashback will be given upon payment and stored for your next dine-in visit.

To enjoy the rebate, call 8280-4327 to make a reservation and quote SPH Rewards.

House On The Moon is located at 1 Selegie Road.

Visit houseonthemoon.com.sg to find out more about this restaurant.

