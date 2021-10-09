Cases doubling at slower rate, but system still under strain

The time taken for the number of Covid-19 community cases in Singapore to double has slowed, though the large daily numbers continue to place a significant strain on the nation's healthcare system.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) gave an update on its efforts to ramp up hospital bed capacity, and intensive care and treatment facilities, as well as to hire more healthcare workers, as it urged Singaporeans to play their part to ease the burden on the system.

It noted that community infections have numbered around 3,000 a day for the past few days. "The doubling time has slowed, from six to eight days three weeks ago to about 10 to 12 days now," said MOH.

"Nevertheless, the large daily numbers have placed significant strain on our healthcare system. Our healthcare workers - who have now been stretched for almost two years - are bearing the brunt of the burden."

It added: "If not for our high vaccination rates, the workload of our healthcare workers would have been many times heavier."

Some 98.4 per cent of Covid-19 patients continue to be asymptomatic or report mild symptoms. Only 1.3 per cent of patients require oxygen supplementation in hospital and 0.1 per cent require intensive care unit (ICU) care, MOH said in its press statement.

Currently, around 7 per cent of patients are admitted into hospitals because of more severe symptoms or pre-existing medical risks that require them to be under close observation. About 20 per cent of hospital beds in acute and community public hospitals are taken up by Covid-19 patients.

ICU beds are disproportionately occupied by seniors aged 60 and above who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. They represent 1.5 per cent of the total population, but account for two-thirds of patients requiring ICU care. The occupancy for critically ill cases in the ICU was 23.5 per cent on Thursday, MOH said.

The occupancy for isolation beds has risen from 62 per cent in July to 85 per cent this month.

Over the past three months, the number of patients seeking medical attention at emergency departments after testing positive for the virus has increased by eight times.

Many of them were admitted, mostly for precautionary observation, MOH said.

The number of Covid-19 beds rose from 900 to 2,500 over the last three months. Of these, about 170 are ICU beds, and another 100 can be stood up to handle ICU cases at short notice.

At the same time, hospitals have been asked to prioritise resources for Covid-19 patients by reducing less urgent surgery and appointments. They have thus cut down on non-urgent and non-life-threatening care, deferring about 20 per cent of their total regular load.

Public healthcare institutions and private healthcare providers have redeployed existing staff and recruited additional short-term manpower to ramp up beds.

MOH is also bringing in more manpower by reaching out to individuals registered with the Singapore Healthcare Corps, including both healthcare professionals and laypersons.

In addition, MOH has approached nurses registered with the Singapore Nursing Board but who are not in active practice.

The response has been encouraging, MOH said. About 900 individuals of all ages have stepped forward.

"We are progressively referring them to public hospitals to match them with suitable roles, based on the institution's needs and the individual's experience and availability," the ministry said.

Over 83 per cent of Singapore's population is fully vaccinated, with more than 98 per cent of infected individuals recovering with mild or no symptoms. As a result, the Home Recovery Programme has become the default care management protocol for many patients.

However, the continuing rise in cases will most likely mean a correspondingly growing number of infected people, especially among the vulnerable elderly who will need some level of hospital or community treatment facility (CTF) care.

MOH has since put in place five CTFs over the past two weeks. These are Bright Vision Hospital, NTUC Health Nursing Home (Tampines), Connect@Changi, Oasia Hotel@Novena and part of Yishun Community Hospital.

Together, the five CTFs currently have more than 1,200 beds. MOH is on track to add 2,500 more beds by the end of the month, bringing the total CTF capacity to 3,700 beds.

"We strongly urge those who have non-emergency conditions to avoid seeking treatment at the hospitals and to consult their own family doctor or general practitioner instead," MOH said.

Those who are asymptomatic but are concerned they may be infected with Covid-19 can perform their own antigen rapid test (ART), and self-isolate for 72 hours if their ART result is positive.