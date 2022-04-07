Case issues second warning to alkaline water system seller

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has issued an alert against Triple Lifestyle Marketing, a vendor selling alkaline water systems, after several consumers lodged complaints saying it made misleading claims and was unresponsive.

This is the second warning issued to the firm in about a year.

Case received 139 consumer complaints against the firm between Nov 1 last year and March 31 this year, the association said yesterday.

The first warning was issued on Feb 23 last year, after Case received 86 complaints against the company between Jan 1, 2020, and Jan 31 last year.

Triple Lifestyle Marketing does door-to-door sales of what it calls "long-term maintenance service packages" for alkaline water systems.

Customers pay about $3,000 for a package. They are supposed to receive a water dispenser, a water filtration system and free periodic water filter replacements, Case said. As part of the service agreement, the company is also required to repair the dispenser or filtration system if there are defects.

Accountant Penny Ng, 35, bought an alkaline water dispenser for $2,700 in 2020. It came with free filter replacements for five years. But when she tried to contact the company last December to replace the filter, she could not get hold of anyone.

Most of the complaints Case has received since January 2020 involved instances where consumers alleged that Triple Lifestyle Marketing was either unresponsive to repeated attempts to contact it to arrange for a water filter replacement or repair of faulty products, or its staff did not show up for appointments.

According to some consumers, the company did not provide replacements after it had collected the faulty products.

Customers also reported that the company made other misleading claims during the sales process.

"For instance, consumers alleged that Triple Lifestyle Marketing told them that they could pay for the packages in instalments, but subsequently charged them the full amount upfront," Case said.

It added that a few customers also complained of receiving used dispensers or filter replacements.

Case has referred the company to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) for investigation. CCCS can obtain injunctions to restrain errant businesses from engaging in unfair practices.