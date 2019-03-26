Carrot sticks for snacks? Move to coax primary school pupils to choose it over potato chips

SINGAPORE - A move to get primary school pupils to junk potato chips and fried chicken wings and snack instead on carrot sticks and cherry tomatoes will be launched next month (April).

Called FoodSteps, it plans to start initially in 15 schools in the area run by the South West Community Development Council, with volunteers and food enthusiasts dishing up fun and interactive activities to entice 1,500 young palettes to go for healthy food choices.

The pilot programme was announced on Tuesday (March 26) by Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, who is also Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources.

Getting them to switch when young is important as it "can help create lifelong preferences for healthy foods and hence better health", she said, adding that the programme will pay special attention to students from "disadvantaged" families because of the greater challenges they may face in leading healthy lifestyles.

Dr Khor was speaking at the inaugural World Food Future (WFF) for Women Conference, held in conjunction with International Women's Day which was on March 8.

The conference on food science and nutrition was attended by about 300 people, with six panels of speakers that include industry leaders, policy-makers and experts.

Ms Joanna Chan, group director of the Health Promotion Board, who spoke on the increasing threat of diabetes, called on Singaporeans to "consume all food in moderation". She also said more than 1,200 food and beverage outlet are now part of the board's Healthier Dining Programme, which includes giving these businesses grants to develop and promote healthier menu options.

Related Story More primary schools keep out sugary drinks

Related Story Getting kids to toe the line on healthy habits early

Related Story Driving home healthy habits learnt in school

Dr Khor, in her speech, also said that a change of diet can benefit the environment too.

Eating less red meat, for instance, not only reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke, but also cuts down Singapore's carbon footprint because one kg of beef creates about 13.3 kg of carbon dioxide while one kg of poultry or vegetables produces less than one-quarter of it.

Similarly, local produce such as eggs, fish and vegetables help to protect the environment as the short distance they travel significantly reduce Singapore's carbon footprint. They also arrive much fresher at the retailer, she added.

Sustainable eating includes cutting down food waste as well, said Dr Khor. Such waste accounts for about half of the daily waste of a Singapore household, according to a 2017 survey.

By reducing food waste, Singapore's carbon footprint can be lessened and "we can make positive strides towards protecting both ourselves and the planet's health", she added.

Dr Khor also reiterated the importance of food security, noting the establishment of the Singapore Food Agency on Monday (April 1). It will consolidate the regulatory functions that are now in the hands of the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore, the National Environment Agency and the Health Sciences Authority.

The new agency's goals include meeting 30 per cent of Singapore's nutritional needs by 2030 and setting up the National Centre for Food Sciences to do research on food safety.