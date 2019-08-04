Carnival to celebrate a caring society

President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour at the third "ARPC Let's Carnival" event held yesterday at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, in support of the President's Challenge and in response to a call to build a caring and inclusive society.

President Halimah is seen here interacting with Madam Neo Chue Bet, 72, a beneficiary of Methodist Welfare Services, accompanied by (from left) Reverend Christopher Chia, senior pastor of Adam Road Presbyterian Church (ARPC), Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lim and ARPC church elder Jaysee Lim. The carnival was attended by beneficiaries from 10 social service agencies, all of which benefit from the President's Challenge, as well as ComCare service users from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

ARPC and NTUC FairPrice Foundation made a donation of $100,000 each to the President's Challenge, as well as a combined donation of $15,000 to ComCare service users of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.