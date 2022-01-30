Caring for the caregiver amid the Omicron wave

Exciting plans to spend Christmas in Germany under the vaccinated travel lane last year came to a grinding halt when my 87-year-old grandfather was diagnosed with a lung infection.

Even while we kept him company, family members had to continue with other responsibilities like work and school while my mother became his primary caregiver.

With constant nausea and no appetite, he grew irritable and sullen. While my mother seemed to handle the stress well at the beginning, she felt isolated from her friends and fretted over her father's health when she was alone.

She wanted to be the best caregiver to my grandfather, and often felt guilty if she yearned to reserve time for herself. Her experience mirrors that of other caregivers who care for their friends and family on a regular basis.

In Singapore, an estimated 210,000 people aged 18 to 69 provide regular care to family and friends, making burnout among this group a social issue that needs to be addressed more effectively in the future, given that Singapore's population is ageing and more seniors will be dependent on caregivers for their needs.

About 18 per cent of Singapore's population are aged 65 and above, according to the country's population brief last year. This brings with it a rising need for caregivers both formal and informal - those who offer paid care in the aged care industry and healthcare sector, as well as informal caregivers to loved ones who may be aged, have disabilities or mental and physical health concerns. The latter are not paid for their efforts and, in fact, many give up their jobs and pay to care for loved ones.

Their family incomes suffer and they often have to dip into savings to pay for their kin's treatment and daily needs, sacrificing their own retirement needs.

Caregiving duties are also not evenly distributed among different groups in society, with disproportionately more women working as caregivers compared with men.

Based on the Ministry of Manpower's 2017 Comprehensive Labour Force Survey, 202,000 residents left their jobs within the previous three years and were not looking for a job. Of this number, about 12,500 residents cited caregiving to families or relatives as the main reason, and the majority of these residents were females, married and aged 40 and above.

A study by gender advocacy group Aware published in 2019 found that unmarried women with no children are more likely than married women to provide care for parents ageing at home.

Many of the women interviewed said they felt they had to take on caregiving responsibilities for aged parents as their siblings juggled parenthood and marriage.

Given that women earn less than men for the same work in their lifetime, it is important to quantify the disproportionate economic impact that caregiving has on women.

Caregiving takes a mental and physical toll on individuals over the course of time. According to US-based non-profit organisation Cleveland Clinic, caregiver burnout is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion. Burnout can occur when caregivers don't get the help they need, or if they try to do more than they are able to, physically or financially.

The pandemic has aggravated these issues that caregivers face.

Aside from the fear that they could catch an infection and pass it on to their vulnerable kin, caregivers also lost some of the formal and informal support they relied on while caring for their loved ones such as senior daycare centres and special needs schools.

The pandemic also disrupted the routine that both caregivers and the people they care for embraced, making hospital visits more arduous and confusing, and simple things like buying groceries from the wet market more cumbersome when social distancing restrictions were imposed.

I recall meeting one young caregiver in September last year. When her father suffered a sudden stroke in 2016, Ms Bridget Vargilia Welford, 34, quit her job in advertising to care for him during the day and worked night shifts as a buffet server at a hotel.

After his death, Ms Bridget faced health and financial issues of her own and started worrying about her mother. She joined an eight-week programme by Caregivers Alliance Limited (CAL) for young caregivers of those with dementia.

What struck me the most about Ms Bridget's story was that while caregivers are often characterised as saintly and selfless providers (which many are), the truth is that they also have dark days and grapple with isolation, anxiety and depression.

Oftentimes, relatives, the people receiving care and even caregivers themselves expect perfection in the role.

In an article on caregiver stress and guilt, local social service agency Touch Community Services discusses how caregivers are not superheroes.

The article advises caregivers to look out for themselves, set realistic goals about their role and how they want to care for their kin, pace themselves and ask for help when they need it.

Caregiving support groups like the one run by CAL, coupled with social support schemes, go a long way in helping caregivers.

Among some of the measures are the home caregiving grant, a $200 monthly cash payout to support loved ones with difficulties performing basic tasks.

Another is the expansion of the Seniors' Mobility and Enabling Fund and the Assistive Technology Fund to help seniors procure the devices they need to fulfil daily tasks, such as motorised wheelchairs or hospital beds.

But instead of solely relying on policy action and the social sector, we must do more to help caregivers in our midst.

The current wave of infections in Singapore caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not the first time infections have surged and it may not be the last.

Amid the prolonged pandemic, it falls upon individuals in the community, in their capacity as friends, extended family members, colleagues and neighbours, to look out for caregivers they know and offer to take over from them for a few hours so they can take up a hobby or activity they like.

This will help them build connections beyond their home environment and gain confidence to pursue a new career or skill in the future.

Sometimes all it takes is a monthly meal or regular phone calls to help caregivers remember that it's okay to take care of their own health and well-being, even as they look out for the welfare of their kin.

In my mother's case, I insisted on an evening out at the beach one day while my grandfather was resting.

All too soon after our walk and a meal together, she said she wanted to head back home.

When I asked her why, she said: "I feel refreshed now. And besides, your grandfather eats better when I'm around."