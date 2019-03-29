Caring for people with disabilities

President Halimah Yacob visited the Thye Hua Kwan Home for Disabled at Sembawang yesterday and interacted with the residents aged between 16 and 55. Most of them are on long-term residential care and have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities, autism, spectrum disorder and other conditions. During the President's visit, the home shared how adults with disabilities develop and improve their functional skills through a series of recreational and training activities like art therapy, as well as sports and games.