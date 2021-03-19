Cargo drivers from Malaysia vaccinated here to be exempted from daily arrival test

Cargo drivers from Malaysia who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore will receive an immunisation certificate and be exempted from daily on-arrival tests 14 days after the second dose, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said yesterday.

This also applies to workers accompanying them, the ministry added in its statement.

They will receive an SMS notification acknowledging that they have completed the vaccination process, as well as the immunisation certificate.

"However, they may continue to be subjected to testing at Singapore's land checkpoints from time to time," MTI said.

On March 8, the Ministry of Health had announced that selected cargo vehicle drivers and accompanying personnel who regularly enter Singapore from Malaysia will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations.

This would minimise the risk of transmission from workers bringing in essential goods.

MTI had said then that it would select eligible cargo drivers and accompanying personnel based on their frequency of travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

Those who have not been vaccinated in Singapore can still enter, subject to border health measures, including on-arrival tests, MTI added yesterday.

Since Jan 22, mandatory rapid testing has been progressively introduced for all commercial vehicle drivers and those accompanying them into Singapore at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

Regardless of vaccination status, all will still be required to follow safe management measures while working here.

These include ensuring that SafeEntry and temperature checks are done before entering the delivery site, and observing safe distancing at all times including during the unloading and delivery of cargo, said MTI.