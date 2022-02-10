Cargo backlog at Changi Airport cleared: Sats

All of the cargo backlog accumulated in terminals over the past two weeks has been cleared, Changi Airport's chief ground handler for airfreight Sats said yesterday.

The handler told The Straits Times incoming cargo is now being processed at the regular rate, although it is still working out some shipment details from the backlog.

It will take a few days for all freight forwarders to be informed of when to collect their cargo, it added. Arrangements are also being made to expedite trans-shipment cargo so the shipments can catch their connections.

The ground handler's statement comes after nearly two weeks of congestion at its terminals, with massive delays in processing caused by a shortage of manpower due to Covid-19 infections among staff and a surge in pre-Chinese New Year deliveries.

After ST reported the problem last Saturday, Sats said it has deployed more manpower to speed up clearance. It then pledged to clear the backlog by Tuesday, which saw many freight forwarders rushing to the terminals to collect their goods and Sats needing to pace them for operational safety.

Freight forwarders unable to collect their goods so far told ST they were continuing to suffer losses and may sue for compensation.

A shipping spare parts company said its cargo of about 8 tonnes, which had cost $80,000 to transport here, has had to be re-routed as it missed the vessel it should have been loaded onto.

An electronics company said a whole batch of its soldering paste was rejected by a customer as it had been delayed by a week.

Some companies are reporting trouble locating their containers.

When asked, Sats said it will assess all claims and work closely with its insurers on possible compensation. It will also waive all storage charges - which are calculated by weight and can go up to hundreds of dollars for a consignment - for all affected shipments until further notice.

In the past two weeks, Sats has had to take some uncommon steps to speed up cargo clearance, including moving some of its cargo to rival dnata's storage area in Changi.

In its statement, Sats indirectly referred to these as "alternative sites to break down and speed up cargo collection". It said it was common practice in the industry to set these up during times of disruption.

Stuck goods also led some logistics companies to take contingency steps and send their own workers into the terminals to collect their goods, but even this process proved frustrating.

A spokesman for Pacific Logistics Group, whose shipments included products for hospitals, said: "We had to go to the terminals four to five times since Jan 24 to locate our cargo. It was the first time we were allowed such access.

"This (caused us to incur) indirect additional costs as manpower is required for the transportation of these shipments and it affected the availability of our services."

Sats told ST that all logistics workers had remained in the truck docking area throughout their operations, which did not stray from established protocols.

It said it had authorised all such access.

The managing director of a freight forwarder, who requested anonymity, characterised the measures taken to clear the backlog as "desperate".

"It used to be a 'first cargo in, first out' situation. But because of how tightly packed the area was, it became 'last in, first out' as the last ones in were easier to retrieve," he said of the situation last week.

Companies interviewed hope that this is the beginning of the end of a distressing chapter, during which they had to answer repeated client complaints.

"The clearance process has accelerated very quickly since two days ago. Of course, there are still some kinks here and there," said a spokesman for a shipping agent that delivers spare parts to vessels.

"Excess port dues are small peanuts, but if a vessel is loaded, charterers will claim huge amounts from shipowners for delivery delays. It could be in the hundreds of thousands."

He added: "But the most important thing is still Singapore's image. Shipowners select Singapore because they feel things move fast here, for the efficiency."

Associate Professor Goh Puay Guan, who teaches at the National University of Singapore's Business School, said airfreight is usually for time-sensitive and more high-value cargo, which would have affected businesses' operations.

"Ironically, a strong economy will have high demand for goods, and this puts pressure on both air and sea freight. We were already seeing delays in sea freight for the past one year due to high demand," he said.

Rising shipping costs and delays mean more companies are moving their deliveries by air. But Prof Goh said the two-week disruption that Sats suffered should not have an impact on Singapore's long-term attractiveness.

Cargo imports are the only operation affected by the delay. All other ground-handling operations, including passenger services and aircraft handling, are operating normally.