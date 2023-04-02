Caregivers left holding bottles of morphine, vials of fentanyl after patients die

SINGAPORE - After her mother’s death in January, freelance fundraiser Pam Hong, 52, found herself left with 15 bottles of liquid morphine.

“We were prescribed with enough (morphine) until the next consultation visit, which is often six months later. Because it is used to manage pain, we wanted to make sure we never run out. Otherwise it would mean stress and rushing to get a refill. So we took what was offered,” she said.

When she spoke to the pharmacist at the National University Hospital (NUH) to return the bottles in March, she was told the pharmacy did not accept medication that had been dispensed, even though the bottles are sealed.

“I was told I could just throw it away ‘like rubbish’. But this is a controlled drug,” said Ms Hong.

She has since left Singapore and has locked the medication in her late parents’ home.

With an increasing number of elderly preferring palliative care at home, and with Singapore moving to reduce the proportion of people dying in hospitals from 61 per cent to 51 per cent by 2027, this issue will be faced by many caregivers.

Like Ms Hong, retiree Thomas Wong, 72, could not return the bottles of liquid morphine and vials of liquid fentanyl to NUH for disposal. “I checked several websites on how to dispose of these drugs. I read from the US Drug Enforcement Administration site that I shouldn’t flush them down the toilet as this can become a water quality issue since wastewater plants may not be able to remove such a large amount of medicine from the water,” he said.

Mr Wong, who cared for his elderly mother till she died in 2019, finally wrapped them in a black trash bag and threw it down the chute in 2021.

While not addressing these cases directly, senior principal clinical pharmacist Wong Yuet Peng from the Division of Oncology Pharmacy at NUH said that “morphine as syrup concentration is not considered a controlled drug”.

“We counsel patients on proper storage and disposal where relevant and whenever the opportunity arises and family members can return the unused medication that cannot be disposed at home to our pharmacy counters,” she added.

Pain is common in advanced and progressive diseases and the drugs prescribed to manage it are mainly opioids.

They include morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is between 50 and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Opioids can also make people feel very relaxed and “high”, which is why they are sometimes used for non-medical reasons, making them highly addictive. Overdoses and death are common.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), they are classified as Class A drugs, and it is an offence to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume them.