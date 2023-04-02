Caregivers left holding bottles of morphine, vials of fentanyl after patients die

SINGAPORE - After her mother’s death in January, freelance fundraiser Pam Hong, 52, found herself left with 15 bottles of liquid morphine.
“We were prescribed with enough (morphine) until the next consultation visit, which is often six months later. Because it is used to manage pain, we wanted to make sure we never run out. Otherwise it would mean stress and rushing to get a refill. So we took what was offered,” she said.
When she spoke to the pharmacist at the National University Hospital (NUH) to return the bottles in March, she was told the pharmacy did not accept medication that had been dispensed, even though the bottles are sealed.
“I was told I could just throw it away ‘like rubbish’. But this is a controlled drug,” said Ms Hong.
She has since left Singapore and has locked the medication in her late parents’ home.
With an increasing number of elderly preferring palliative care at home, and with Singapore moving to reduce the proportion of people dying in hospitals from 61 per cent to 51 per cent by 2027, this issue will be faced by many caregivers.
Like Ms Hong, retiree Thomas Wong, 72, could not return the bottles of liquid morphine and vials of liquid fentanyl to NUH for disposal. “I checked several websites on how to dispose of these drugs. I read from the US Drug Enforcement Administration site that I shouldn’t flush them down the toilet as this can become a water quality issue since wastewater plants may not be able to remove such a large amount of medicine from the water,” he said.
Mr Wong, who cared for his elderly mother till she died in 2019, finally wrapped them in a black trash bag and threw it down the chute in 2021.
While not addressing these cases directly, senior principal clinical pharmacist Wong Yuet Peng from the Division of Oncology Pharmacy at NUH said that “morphine as syrup concentration is not considered a controlled drug”.
“We counsel patients on proper storage and disposal where relevant and whenever the opportunity arises and family members can return the unused medication that cannot be disposed at home to our pharmacy counters,” she added.
Pain is common in advanced and progressive diseases and the drugs prescribed to manage it are mainly opioids.
They include morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is between 50 and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Opioids can also make people feel very relaxed and “high”, which is why they are sometimes used for non-medical reasons, making them highly addictive. Overdoses and death are common.
Under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), they are classified as Class A drugs, and it is an offence to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume them.
Criminal lawyer Josephus Tan said the MDA deals not only with the physical possession but also the legal possession of drugs, which refers to the evidence of ownership even when the person does not physically have the drug.
Mr Tan gave the example of the accused having been issued a luggage tag as evidence of ownership when she no longer has the physical luggage.
He said, until the contrary is proven, any person with the controlled drug is presumed to have it in her possession or under her control.
Senior family lawyer Gloria James-Civetta said it is a worrying situation, “as one can ordinarily be tempted to use such controlled drugs readily, especially since we are living in an ageing population era and many caregivers, who are the adult children, are facing undue stress and management of the elderly”.
But if a caregiver were to be found in possession of such controlled permitted drugs, the reason for this needs to be established, she said. “It is highly unlikely for a charge under MDA to be preferred against the caregiver. But if a routine urine test turns positive, the caregiver is most likely to face a charge for consumption and possession.”
A check with the Ministry of Health (MOH) found that patients who have been prescribed controlled drugs by a medical practitioner for medical purposes are legally allowed to possess these drugs.
“While it is not unlawful for family members or caregivers to possess these drugs after the patient has passed on, they are advised to dispose of these drugs properly and promptly,” its spokesman said. But no timeframe was given.
Should family members or caregivers be unable to do so promptly, “they should store these drugs properly and safely at home, keep it out of sight and reach of children, and prevent others from using the drugs”.
Other hospitals The Straits Times approached echoed MOH’s stance.
Pharmacy practice manager Lee Yeng Ching at the Singapore General Hospital said drugs that need stricter control due to concerns of abuse, misuse and inappropriate handling “have cautionary instruction to return any unused or expired medication to the pharmacy for disposal on the label. Patients and/or their next of kin can return them to any SGH pharmacy for safe and proper disposal”.
While Alexandra Hospital does not have a deposit box where unused drugs can be returned, its head pharmacist Hooi Pik Yee said they have to be returned to the pharmacy directly “as the staff have to remove all labels prior to disposal to ensure no PDPA (Personal Data Protection Act) breach”.