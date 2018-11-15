Career criminal guilty of sexually assaulting 2 sisters

Posing as a Housing Board officer, a paedophile and career criminal tricked a 16-year-old neighbour to go to his flat in May last year, where he sexually assaulted her and recorded the abuse on his cellphone.

After her 2-1/2-hour ordeal, the victim was forced at knifepoint to call her 12-year-old sister to the flat. The younger girl suffered the same brutal abuse after she was made to watch videos of the attack on her sister.

Four hours after she was abducted, the older girl managed to send out a plea for help to her friends. When the police came knocking, Hussain Samat dragged the girls to the toilet and locked them in. But the older girl convinced him to let them go by telling him that they would just tell the police they were playing a prank. Instead, she told them about her ordeal and he was arrested.

Yesterday, Hussain, 53, pleaded guilty to eight charges - three of aggravated sexual assault by penetration, one of attempted aggravated rape, one of aggravated molestation, one of impersonating a public servant, one of making an obscene film and one of showing an obscene film to a young person. Another 21 charges, including abduction, will be considered during sentencing. Deputy Public Prosecutor David Khoo sought the maximum term of 20 years' preventive detention for Hussain, to protect the public by ensuring he is "taken out of circulation".

Since 1985, Hussain has been fined, jailed and caned for various offences, including armed robbery. In 2001, he was given 14 years' preventive detention and six strokes for sexual offences against a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. "The accused is clearly a menace to society and is incapable of reform. He is a danger to the public," said the DPP.

His most recent offences took place on May 6 last year, when Hussain hatched a plan to rob his neighbours by impersonating an HDB officer.

When he got to the sisters' flat, he claimed someone had complained that their family had thrown rubbish near the central rubbish chute. The girls' mother denied this. Hussain returned to his flat and decided to lure one of the girls to have sex with him.

Carrying a file containing documents, he returned to their flat and told their mother one of the girls had to follow him to sign a document stating they did not throw rubbish. The older sister volunteered to go. After she signed a piece of paper, he beckoned her to follow him to his flat.

Standing outside his open door, he pretended to talk to someone inside, then motioned the girl to pick up a bag from the living room. The girl went in and realised there was nobody inside when Hussain locked the door behind them. After shoving her onto a mat, he grazed a knife across her face, asking if she wanted him to slash the left, middle or right side first. He then demanded sex and took off her clothes.

When she asked Hussain to use a condom, he gave her an antibiotic pill, lying that it was a birth control pill. She asked him to crush it and tried to escape while he was in the kitchen. But he caught up with her and shouted: "Do you want me to end you now?" He tried to rape her but failed, and went on to perform other sex acts on her.

He then ordered the victim to phone her younger sister. At his flat, the younger girl complied with his demands after he warned her he would cut her sister's face if she did not follow the acts in the videos.

Justice Valerie Thean called for a report to assess if Hussain is suitable for preventive detention. The case will be heard again on Dec 17.