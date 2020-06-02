Care packs to thank those in front line of Covid-19 fight

More than 20,000 people defending Singapore against Covid-19 have received additional armour in the form of hand sanitisers, face masks and wet wipes - thanks to an initiative by the Home Team Volunteer Network.

Home Team volunteers had packed the items into "Everyday Guardians" care packs that were distributed to front-line officers of government agencies and the Migrant Workers' Centre in the past few days.

Each pack also has a message of appreciation from the volunteers, more than 200 of whom had prepared the packages at home, in keeping with distancing measures.

The care packs are also a symbol of gratitude to the families of frontliners, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Sun Xueling, who had spearheaded the initiative, said in a statement yesterday.

The items were sponsored by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI), Singapore Airlines, Temasek Foundation and community project Masks Sewn With Love. SCCCI president Roland Ng and SFCCA president Tan Aik Hock thanked the front-liners for their relentless efforts to protect the community.

Agreeing that they play a crucial role in Singapore's battle against Covid-19, Ms Sun said: "This is going to be a marathon battle, so the support of our front-liners' families is also critical."

The packs, she said, are "a small gesture on our part, but it reminds us that we are all in this together". "Everyone can contribute to fight Covid-19."