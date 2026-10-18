Car skids, crashes into wall at Tampines HDB block
- Police were alerted at about 9.05am on Oct 17 to a car accident at Block 896A Tampines Street 81, where a vehicle likely skidded on the service road and hit a wall.
- No injuries were reported, but the 72-year-old woman driver is assisting police with investigations.
- A Facebook photo showed a grey sedan on a kerb with its front bumper and licence plate detached, while police said investigations are ongoing.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A driver is assisting the police with investigations after the vehicle she was said to be driving was involved in an accident in Tampines.
The police said in response to queries that they were alerted at about 9.05am on Oct 17 to an accident involving a car that was believed to have skidded along the service road of Block 896A Tampines Street 81.
No injuries were reported.
The driver, a 72-year-old woman, is assisting with investigations.
A photo of the aftermath of the incident on Facebook shows a grey sedan that has mounted a kerb under a blue sign at Block 896A.
The car’s front bumper and licence plate appear to have fallen off, with debris scattered on the ground in front of the vehicle.
Police investigations are ongoing.