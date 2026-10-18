Car skids, crashes into wall at Tampines HDB block

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A car that was said to have skidded along the service road of Block 896A Tampines Street 81.

SINGAPORE – A driver is assisting the police with investigations after the vehicle she was said to be driving was involved in an accident in Tampines.

The police said in response to queries that they were alerted at about 9.05am on Oct 17 to an accident involving a car that was believed to have skidded along the service road of Block 896A Tampines Street 81.

No injuries were reported.

The driver, a 72-year-old woman, is assisting with investigations.

A photo of the aftermath of the incident on Facebook shows a grey sedan that has mounted a kerb under a blue sign at Block 896A.

The car’s front bumper and licence plate appear to have fallen off, with debris scattered on the ground in front of the vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.