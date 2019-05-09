Car skids and hits bus, taxi and lamp post near Dover MRT, one taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was taken to hospital after her vehicle was hit by an out-of-control car near Dover MRT station on Wednesday (May 8).

Photos of the accident's aftermath were uploaded on citizen journalism website Stomp the same day.

The Straits Times understands that there was poor visibility at the time of the accident.

The car had been travelling on the rightmost lane of Commonwealth Avenue West when its driver attempted to change lanes.

However, the car skidded instead, crashing into the taxi which was travelling on the centre lane of the road.

It then hit the lamp post and the back of a passing bus before coming to a stop.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident, which took place along Commonwealth Avenue West towards Jalan Boon Lay, at around 9.20am.

The taxi driver, a 64-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.