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Car Lite, GetGo and Tribecar become first CaseTrust-certified car-sharing operators

CASE president Melvin Yong (second from right) presented the accreditation certificates to the three operators at an industry event on Nov 24, attended by Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling (left).

SINGAPORE – Drivers using car-sharing services can now make more informed choices before getting behind the wheel, with Car Lite, GetGo and Tribecar now certified under a new CaseTrust accreditation scheme.

Running a combined fleet of about 5,000 vehicles across nearly 3,000 locations, the three operators are the first to be certified under the CaseTrust Accreditation Scheme for Car-Sharing Businesses (Silver), the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) announced on Nov 24.

CASE president Melvin Yong presented the accreditation certificates to the three operators at an industry event on Nov 24 , attended by Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling.

Announced in April, the accreditation scheme requires car-sharing operators to meet stricter standards in vehicle safety, pricing transparency and dispute resolution.

Under the framework, accredited operators “must demonstrate their commitment to maintaining safe and roadworthy vehicles through proper vehicle maintenance regimes”, said CASE.

This includes keeping detailed maintenance records and ensuring that their fleets are serviced every 10,000km, or every six months.

The association added that operators must also disclose all prices and surcharges upfront, obtain users’ explicit consent for membership subscriptions and renewals, and clearly spell out the terms for late returns, vehicle damage, repair costs and insurance deductibles.

“Accredited operators must also establish clear complaint-handling procedures and resolve consumer complaints within 21 working days, providing consumers with greater assurance that disputes will be addressed promptly and fairly,” said CASE.

The push for tighter standards follows persistent friction between drivers and operators.

Between Jan 1 to Oct 31, CASE logged 168 complaints against car-sharing firms. Common issues included unexpected or disputed charges, such as insurance excess, towing fees, loss-of-use charges and administrative fees, as well as disagreements over vehicle damage assessments and repair costs.

“These complaints underscore the importance of greater transparency, clearer contractual terms and effective dispute resolution mechanisms,” said CASE.

Urging other operators to join the scheme, Mr Yong said: “Car-sharing should make life easier for consumers, not leave them worrying about unexpected bills or disputes over vehicle damage.”

New guidebook for drivers

Alongside the accreditations, CASE rolled out a consumer guidebook detailing practical tips on using car-sharing services responsibly.

It also outlines key considerations at each stage of the vehicle booking process, including understanding applicable charges, checking vehicle conditions and documenting any existing damage.

Executives from the three newly accredited firms welcomed the move.

Car Lite director Edwin Koh said: “Being accredited under the CaseTrust car-sharing scheme reflects our commitment to responsible business practices and a better consumer experience.

“We encourage more operators to participate in the scheme and contribute to building a more trusted car-sharing industry.”

GetGo co-founder and chief executive officer Toh Ting Feng noted that the scheme helps demonstrate accountability to users, adding that trust is “fundamental to the car-sharing experience”.

Tribecar co-founder Adrian Lee added that “clear policies and fair business practices are essential to building trust with our users and supporting the long-term growth of the industry”.

Drivers can identify accredited car-sharing operators by looking for the CaseTrust mark. More details on the scheme and the consumer guidebook are available at www.case.org.sg