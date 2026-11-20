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Car lands upside down after accident in Ang Mo Kio; woman taken to hospital

The accident occurred along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 towards Buangkok Green at about 9.15am.

SINGAPORE – A woman was conscious when taken to hospital after a two-car accident in Ang Mo Kio on Nov 20 which resulted in a car turning turtle.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at about 9.15am.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said the accident, which occurred in the direction of Buangkok Green, involved cars driven by a 55-year-old female and a 65-year-old male.

The woman was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the male driver is assisting with investigations, the authorities said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Land Transport Authority alerted on social media platform X at 9.42am of an “accident on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 (towards the CTE) before CTE”, advising motorists to avoid the two leftmost lanes .

In their mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.