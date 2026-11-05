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Car lands on side after skidding at PIE, man taken to hospital

A 64-year-old male car driver was conscious when taken to the hospital and is assisting with investigations.

SINGAPORE – A man was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident at the PIE i n the afternoon of Nov 5, with his car ending up on its side on the expressway.

The police said in a media reply that they were alerted to the accident, which happened in the direction of Tuas, at about 2.05pm. The car was believed to have skidded, the police added.

The driver, 64, was conscious when taken to Alexandra Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, and is assisting with ongoing investigations.

In images and videos posted on social media, a light-coloured car is seen lying on its side on an expressway with the driver’s side up.

In one video, SCDF personnel appear to be stabilising the car with tools, while a ladder is propped up to the top of the car, next to a man sitting on the vehicle near the opened door of the driver’s cabin.

The Land Transport Authority alerted on X of an accident on the PIE towards Tuas, after Stevens, causing congestion till Toa Payoh. They also advised motorists to avoid the two rightmost lanes.

According to mid-year traffic statistics from the Traffic Police, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.