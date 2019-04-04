Car lands on its side after accident with van in Jurong, both drivers taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Two drivers were taken to hospital after an accident in Jurong on Wednesday (April 3).

The police were alerted to an accident between a car and a van at the junction of Jurong Gateway Road and Jurong East Street 21 at 3.52pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the white car, 52, and the van driver, 29, were both conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the white car was seen driving across the junction before it was hit by the van.

The collision sent the white car flying before it landed on its side.

Part of the video, taken from the van's in-car camera, showed that the traffic lights were green in favour of the van when the vehicles collided.

The police are investigating the case.