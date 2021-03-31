Car hit by falling branch, driver hurt

A tree branch fell onto a car on Monday at the junction of Tiong Bahru Road and Lower Delta Road, injuring the driver, who was taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the driver did not suffer any major injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 5.15pm on Monday, and one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

It is unclear if there were any passengers in the car.

In a video circulating online, the branch can be seen falling onto the car as it was approaching a traffic light. It was time-stamped at 4.35pm.

Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that the driver was trapped in the car by the branch, and was rescued by SCDF officers.

The Straits Times understands that the branch fell from a trumpet tree that was 10m tall and 1m wide. It was cleared by 5.30pm.