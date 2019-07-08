Car driver rescued from vehicle after accident with taxi in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A woman had to be rescued from her vehicle after an accident with a taxi on Monday (July 8).

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Lentor Avenue and Yio Chu Kang Road at 5.48am.

A motorcycle was also involved in the accident, said the police.

The 51-year-old woman and the taxi driver, a 57-year-old man, were both conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The female driver was trapped in her vehicle and rescued with hydraulic rescue tools, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

Eyewitness Mr Huang, 46, told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that traffic in the area is usually heavy, and there were police officers directing traffic when he passed by the scene.

A photo taken after the accident showed that the taxi had crashed into a lamp post, and there was significant damage to its front bonnet.

The police are investigating the accident.