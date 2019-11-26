Car dealer Karz says it is still operating

A second-hand car dealer that was thought to have closed suddenly and left its customers in the lurch said it was still operating, and Singapore's consumer watchdog said it expects Karz Automobile to honour its contractual obligations to its customers.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said yesterday that it will continue to engage Karz Automobile to resolve all outstanding consumer complaints.

Last Friday, Case said it had received two complaints about Karz Automobile and three about another, Universe Motoring, between September and last month. It said both firms had vacated their premises.

Buyers said that they had entered into contracts to buy pre-owned cars from the two dealers.

However, the vehicle ownership records with the Land Transport Authority were never transferred to them, even after customers had paid for the cars and taken hold of them.

Case confirmed yesterday that Karz Automobile, through its lawyers, had reached out to the consumer watchdog and clarified that the dealership was operational at another unit.

Case said it had sent staff to Karz Automobile's official registered address in West Coast Highway but found that the unit had been vacated.

"This is also the address stated in its invoices, on its website, and on its advertisements," Case said yesterday.

It added: "Case had also written to the company at its official e-mail address and called its office line.

"But there were no replies to our letters, e-mails or calls, and no notification from (the company) that it had moved."

Last Saturday, Karz Automobile director Kenny Yeo told The Straits Times that the company had moved from its previous premises to a new one in the same venue.

Mr Yeo said that he was unaware of complaints by customers to Case and had been receiving calls from concerned buyers and financiers after Case announced the closures.

Case said yesterday that under the Companies Act, companies must have a registered office within Singapore to which all communications and notices may be addressed.

It also added that customer complaints remained unresolved.