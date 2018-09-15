Car crashes into tailor shop in South Bridge Road after accident, driver of second car taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to hospital after a two-car accident in South Bridge Road on Friday (Sept 14).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at around 9pm, and that investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that one of the cars had been travelling in the second lane along Temple Street towards South Bridge Road, before attempting to make a right turn.

The car's driver checked for oncoming traffic, but his view was obstructed by a big lorry. He then made a turn on to the second lane of a four-lane road.

After turning, he felt a sudden impact against his car, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash through the entrance of a tailor shop along the road.

The driver of the other car, a 47-year-old man, was travelling on South Bridge Road towards Neil Road on the second lane when he saw the first car coming from his right.

He was unable to stop in time, and the two cars collided.

He suffered minor injuries and was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

ST further understands that the driver of the car that crashed into the tailor shop was uninjured.

The accident took place a day after a car crashed into Five Square, a bar located at the Great Eastern Centre.