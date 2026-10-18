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Car crashes into private home in Katong, knocking down part of wall

The car was believed to have skidded in Tembeling Road, the police said.

SINGAPORE – A car crashed into a private home in the Katong area on the morning of Oct 18, knocking down part of its perimeter wall.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted at about 11.25am to an accident involving a car believed to have skidded in Tembeling Road, with a 37-year-old male car driver assisting with investigations.

No injuries were reported, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The private home is the site of Liu Fu Si Fang Cai, a home-based private dining business.

A spokesperson for the business told The Straits Times that the incident was shocking, but that no one was home at the time of the accident.

Business is not expected to be affected, though , as only a portion of the perimeter wall and a swing were damaged in the accident, according to the spokesperson.

The hole in the wall has been temporarily covered up by a contractor, and repairs are expected to be completed in two weeks.