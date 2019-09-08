Car crashes into bus stop

A car ploughed into a bus stop near the junction of Blair Road and Kampong Bahru Road last night, taking down a sign and coming to a halt in vegetation behind the structure. The front of the car was crushed and at least one person was seen being taken away in an ambulance. It is not known whether the driver was injured. Student Athirah Fasihah Mohamed Yusof, 18, who was at a nearby eatery, said the accident occurred at about 11.45pm. "The car skidded and crashed into the bus shelter and took down one of the pillars."